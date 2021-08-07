Breaking News: A Dozen WWE NXT Superstars Released

Keith Lee took to Twitter and YouTube this afternoon to finally break his silence on why he was away from the WWE RAW ring earlier this year. Lee wrestled current WWE United States Champion Sheamus back on the January 11 RAW, and defeated him. He was then away for a few weeks, but returned on February 8 to defeat Riddle on RAW. Lee was scheduled to compete at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 21, in a Triple Threat for the United States Title, that he was expected to win, but he missed the show and was away until he made his return on the July 19 RAW, losing a non-title match to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.
Comments / 0