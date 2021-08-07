Cancel
Breaking News: A Dozen WWE NXT Superstars Released

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral WWE NXT Superstar releases are being made tonight, according to Fightful and PWInsider. The following releases have been confirmed as of now:. Stay tuned more for this breaking news story.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fish
Person
Kona Reeves
Person
Bronson Reed
Person
Jake Atlas
