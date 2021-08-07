Big Match Set For WWE SummerSlam
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Seth Rollins is now official for SummerSlam. After weeks of tension between The Rated R Superstar and The Architect, last week’s show saw Rollins ambush Edge and destroy him in a segment. Edge came to the ring on tonight’s SmackDown and had harsh words for Rollins. Rollins interrupted, live via satellite, and taunted Edge from the big screen. Edge ended up challenging Rollins for SummerSlam, but Rollins said he would have to think it over because he’s got a lot going on right now. The back & forth got heated and personal between the two, which led to Rollins accepting the SummerSlam challenge.www.wrestlinginc.com
