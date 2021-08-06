Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Toxic algae harmful to pets found in Willamette River

By KATU Staff
nbc16.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — An algal bloom in the Willamette River can be harmful for your pets, according to the Oregon Health Authority and Department of Environmental Quality. The affected area of the river stretches from Sauvie Island to Ross Island. Lab results from samples show toxin levels that are currently...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette River#Green Algae#Clean Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Gardeningcounton2.com

How to identify and treat poisonous plants (ivy, oak, and sumac)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you are working outside or enjoying some time outdoors, it’s important to know how to spot and protect yourself from poisonous plants. Sap oil – known as urushiol – from plants like poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac can cause an allergic reaction after making contact with the skin.
PetsThe Dogington Post

The 10 Worst Plants for Pet Owners

When Fido’s playing in your backyard, ticks and fleas aren’t the only things to worry about. Your prized daffodil and oleander are among the many plants that could send your best friend to the vet. While some plants cause nausea or an upset stomach, the worst plants for pet owners...
capenews.net

Grews Pond Closed Due To Toxic Algae

The discovery of cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, prompted the Falmouth Health Department to close the beach at Goodwill Park this weekend. A water sample taken from Grews Pond on Thursday, August 5 indicated elevated levels of the bacteria, which can be harmful to human and animals. According to a statement on the town’s beach department website, staff is waiting for more test results and the pond will be closed to swimming until further notice.
Hayden Lake, IDKXLY

Health advisory issued for toxic algae bloom in Hayden Lake

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — A public health advisory has been issued for blue-green algae in the northern area of Hayden Lake. Panhandle Health District and the Department of Environmental Quality urge people to be careful when visiting the lake, especially if they might accidentally ingest the water. Anyone using the...
Charlotte, NCRock Hill Herald

Toxic algae found in Charlotte area lake. It could kill your pets, officials warn.

A citizen’s tip led to the discovery of potentially toxic blue-green algae in a Lake Wylie cove that government officials warn could kill your pets and sicken your children. After the resident called to report discolored water in Boyds Cove, staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services found active blue-green algae in part of the cove, the department posted on CharMeck.gov.
explorebigsky.com

Harmful algae found in Hebgen Reservoir

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 7/28/21. On July 27, Northwestern Energy announced in a press release that they discovered Harmful Algae Blooms on Hebgen Reservoir in the Grayling Arm area. Ingestion or prolonged contact with the algal bloom may result in illness, with signs such as muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions, paralysis and death. Importantly, children and pets are more likely to ingest HAB infested waters because they spend most of their time wading in the shallow waters where algae can accumulate, and they have less control over how much water they ingest. Animals and livestock that drink large amounts of contaminated water, and pets that collect scum on their fur and then ingest it by licking, are at high risk of toxin exposure. Blue-green algal blooms often look like pea soup, grass clippings or green latex paint.
AnimalsHouston Chronicle

Cicadas damaged trees, but other pests can be more harmful

Several readers have sent me pictures of oak trees with dead branch tips, wanting to know the name of this alarming disease and how to treat it. Although oaks suffer a host of foliar diseases, these images are not about the arrival of a new pathogen, but the departure of a primeval insect.
AnimalsWDTN

Deadly ‘mystery illness’ prompts warning to remove bird feeders, birdbaths

(WWLP) — The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife is asking residents to take down bird feeders and birdbaths over a mysterious illness that is reportedly killing songbirds in the mid-Atlantic. “Birds congregating at bird feeders and bird baths can transmit diseases to one another,” MassWildlife stated. “At this time...
AnimalsVictoria Advocate

Nature Notes: Skunk in the middle of the road!

When I was a kid, Loudon Wainwright’s song “Dead Skunk in the Middle of the Road” was a favorite on road trips. Even now, the song still pops in my head whenever I see a dead skunk, which is often on our Texas roads. So why is this such a common sight in these parts?
PetsWNDU

Pet Vet: Zinc Toxicity

(WNDU) - You may have heard about something called zinc that’s in throat lozenges, sunscreen and other important products. But to pets, zinc can be a major problem. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Carly Miller to share more about zinc poisoning in pets. If you want to...
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

More Swimmer’s Itch and Harmful Algae Bloom in Montana Waters

If you have spent any time recently in a Montana lake or pond, you know how warm that water feels, even early in the morning. As is often the case, that warmer water increases the likelihood of creepy things wanting to find their way in or on you. Close to home I have experienced this over the years in Frenchtown Pond, where, if I don't wear my waders while out on my float tube, I will come back to shore and soon notice "the itch."
Jackson, WYPosted by
Jackson Hole Radio

Blue-green algae threatens pets

Health officials have issued a safety advisory for Hebgen Lake just outside Yellowstone National Park after harmful blue-green algal blooms, which is toxic to both humans and animals were detected. Also known as Cyanobacteria, the algae were found last week. Warmer water temperatures and a lower-than-normal water level is causing...
Gardeningarizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Your Summer Garden Could Be Toxic To Your Pets, Experts Reveal

With summer officially here, many people have put their gardening gloves on. However, although pretty, some summer blooms are dangerous to pets. Subsequently, owners need to be careful about what plants are brought into the garden. With that in mind, the creative community hub at DIYS.com sought to find out...
Animalscapecod.com

MassWildlife Official Stresses Dangers of Mystery Bird Disease

HYANNIS – An expert from MassWildlife recently elaborated on the mysterious illness impacting birds across the nation. Marion Larson, Chief of Information and Education for Mass Wildlife, advises residents to report any dead birds that were not obviously killed in another way as the problem continues to be monitored by officials.
Edenville, MInbc25news.com

Algae starts to bloom in rivers near failed dams

EDENVILLE, Mich. - Some residents living along the streams, rivers, and lakes near the failed Edenville and Sanford dams in Mid-Michigan are experiencing algal blooms in the shallow waters that feed the former reservoirs. The blooms are common this time of year and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes,...
Hudson, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Harmful Algae Shuts Down Hudson Valley Beach

It looks gross but who would have thought it was deadly too?. It might not seem like a big deal but that green gunk that builds up in swamps, ponds and local lakes can actually be the quite the problem. Yes, it looks gross and it's not pleasant to touch but it can even be harmful to the aquatic life in the ecosystem.
KXAN

Toxic blue-green algae: Is this the new normal for Austin dog owners?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since 2019, toxic blue-green algae in the Highland Lakes has been linked to the deaths of seven dogs in the Austin area. It has also caused people who live here to change the way they play in the summertime. But will this be the new normal we have to adjust to?

Comments / 0

Community Policy