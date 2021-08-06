Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Superior Reads by Lin Salisbury - Maggie Shipstead

WTIP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuperior Reads with Lin Salisbury airs on the Fourth Thursday of the month at 7 pm and re-airs on the following Saturday at 6 am. In this episode, Lin talks with best selling American novelist Maggie Shipstead.

www.wtip.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#6 Am#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
Related
Salisbury Post

Letter: Salisbury lost one of loveliest treasures

Recently, Salisbury lost one of its loveliest treasures. The passing of Carolyn Hurley will leave a huge void in the hearts of all those who knew and loved her. A true southern lady, Carolyn and her husband, Gordon, quietly supported many wonderful causes in our community. In addition to helping...
Salisbury, CTRegister Citizen

Noble Horizons in Salisbury to host talk by dementia specialist

SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community at 17 Cobble Road, will host a presentation by Dr. Scott A. Small, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Columbia University, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at noon via Zoom. A specialist in aging and dementia, Dr. Small has run a...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Maggie Shipstead’s Great Circle is coming to TV.

It’s been a week of good news for globe-trotting American novelist and travel writer Maggie Shipstead. On Tuesday, Shipstead’s latest novel, Great Circle, made the star-studded longlist for the 2021 Booker Prize, and Deadline has today reported that the book is also set for a small screen adaptation. Great Circle—a...
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Victoria In Love But Secretly Aware, Foils Ashland’s Plan

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is in love but she’s also not a fool. The suspicious look on her face during Ashland Locke’s (Richard Burgi) proposal was one clue. She also told Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) a few weeks ago that she had a plan. Ashland’s met his match and his plan could be foiled… he just doesn’t know it yet.
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
TV Seriesdaytimeconfidential.com

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Jack Admits He Knew Sheila Was Finn’s Mama (WATCH)

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We’re in the Forrester living room where all the wedding guests are wondering what the hell Sheila Carter is doing there. Finn has just announced that Sheila is his mama and shockingly, no one believes either of them. Just then, daddy Jack speaks up and says Sheila is telling the truth. Mama Li wonders allowed why Jack never told her. Apparently, Sheila contacted him years ago.
Salisbury, VTAddison Independent

Salisbury series brings suffragist and chamber music

On Friday, July 30, the Salisbury Summer Performance Series will host a program (that had to be postponed last year) in celebration of the centennial of Women’s Suffrage. Linda Radtke, host of the “Choral Hour” on Vermont Public Radio, will present “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.” Classically trained, Radtke is a member of Counterpoint, the Ariana Singers, and the Arioso Chamber Ensemble. Most recently she participated in the ensemble for the Middlebury Opera Company production of “Candide.” Her historically-based performance is co-sponsored by the Salisbury Historical Society and the Vermont Humanities Council.
kzmu.org

Early Tourism with Lin Ottinger on The History Hour

Imagine it’s 1960, and you’ve just rolled into the tiny town of Moab, Utah for vacation. You’ve seen photos in magazines of the ‘canyonland area’ and you’re looking for someone to guide you to these spectacular places. Well, there’s pretty much just one expert guide to do the job – Mr. Lin Ottinger of Lin Ottinger Scenic Tours and the Moab Rock Shop. On the latest History Hour, Lin guides us back in time to the early days of Moab tourism.
CancerNEWS10 ABC

Maggie and Mister

PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam: Capital Roots Hot Pepper Challenge. 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: If You Have A Handicap Placard, Should You Only Park in a Handicap Spot?. Cyclists bike across New York raising thousands for cancer research. Colonie Police recruitment video shows lighter, personal side of policing.
festivalnet.com

Lin Teichman Art & Design, Lafayette, CA

I create wildlife, nature and travel photography from all over the world. I sell the images as limited edition fine art prints (framed and unframed) that are numbered and signs and come with a certificate of authenticity. I also sell the images as blank note cards.
Musicculturemap.com

Jaime Wyatt & Jamie Lin Wilson in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Jaime Wyatt and Jamie Lin Wilson will co-headline a night of country and Americana. Singer-songwriter Wyatt is touring in support of her new album, Neon Cross. Wilson’s is touring in support of her album, Jumping Over Rocks.
TV SeriesDigital Courier

‘Departure’: Archie Panjabi on Kendra & Dom’s Attraction and Working With Christopher Plummer

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2 of Departure.]. Another season of Departure, another massive crash for Kendra Malley (Archie Panjabi) to investigate. This one takes her to the site of a train accident, with a new team, but two key men in her life — potential love interest Dom (Kris Holden-Reid) and the mentor who betrayed her, Howard (the late Christopher Plummer) — still in her ear helping her out.
dreamwidth.org

Happy... day (for spider_m4n) (Reply)

Birthdays weren't a completely unheard of concept to Loki. Plenty of cultures in the Nine Realms celebrated birth dates, name days, life days, and so on. A day of worship in the name of someone simply being; Loki liked the idea, but what was he going to celebrate? Abandonment day? Kidnapped and held hostage and lied to for the rest of his life day? He didn't even know if the Jotunn celebrated such things, while the people of Asgard in their sparkling and fertile land celebrated everything and it all blended into one anyway.
TV & VideosAmericajr.com

Trivia Tuesday: 5 New Trivia Questions from “Page-A-Day”

Every Tuesday is a Trivia Tuesday on AmericaJR… Look for five new trivia questions and answers from the “365 Amazing Trivia Facts for 2021” calendar…. Where in the world can you find a forest called Puzzlewood?. What is a flubs?. In the Batman comic books, what is the real name...
CelebritiesKGO

Katie Thurston, Blake Moynes on engagement, Aunt Lindsey and memes from 'The Bachelorette'

LOS ANGELES -- Katie Thurston's whirlwind season of "The Bachelorette" had a happy ending when, spoiler alert, Blake Moynes proposed to the 30-year-old. After saving her declaration of love, Thurston finally admitted to Moynes that she loves him during the dinner portion of their fantasy suite date. And the rest is Bachelorette history... but it wouldn't be the popular franchise without a bit of drama. During the "After the Final Rose" taping, Thurston had an explosive confrontation with Greg Grippo, who was one of her frontrunners until he departed the show after hometowns.
tvcream.co.uk

What’s So Funny About… Goodness Gracious Me, Wednesday, 11.30, BBC Radio 4

We were always very fond of Goodness Gracious Me, not least because just before it appeared on TV we went to a seminar with its writers and producers Anil Gupta and the much-missed Sharat Sardana, and when they showed us the pilot, an Asian girl ended up in absolute tears of laughter and said she’d never seen anything like it about her life on television before. What’s especially great is that it also became a big hit, breaking out of the minority programmes ghetto to become a hugely popular comedy show that appealed to all audiences, without compromising. Here’s a repeat where Peter Fincham and Jon Plowman, big noises behind the scenes of comedy of course, speak to Gupta and Meera Syal about how it all happened.
CelebritiesMPNnow

Essay: Learning from Dee Wallace to make connection count

After months of masks and social distancing, getting back to adventure and human connection has been a blessing. At the top of my list this summer was meeting star Dee Wallace at Steel City Con near Pittsburgh. Known as the “Scream Queen,” Dee Wallace has hundreds of acting credits to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy