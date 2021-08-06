Superior Reads by Lin Salisbury - Maggie Shipstead

We were always very fond of Goodness Gracious Me, not least because just before it appeared on TV we went to a seminar with its writers and producers Anil Gupta and the much-missed Sharat Sardana, and when they showed us the pilot, an Asian girl ended up in absolute tears of laughter and said she’d never seen anything like it about her life on television before. What’s especially great is that it also became a big hit, breaking out of the minority programmes ghetto to become a hugely popular comedy show that appealed to all audiences, without compromising. Here’s a repeat where Peter Fincham and Jon Plowman, big noises behind the scenes of comedy of course, speak to Gupta and Meera Syal about how it all happened.