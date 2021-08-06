Superior Reads by Lin Salisbury - Maggie Shipstead

On Friday, July 30, the Salisbury Summer Performance Series will host a program (that had to be postponed last year) in celebration of the centennial of Women’s Suffrage. Linda Radtke, host of the “Choral Hour” on Vermont Public Radio, will present “From the Parlor to the Polling Place: Stories and Songs from the Suffragists.” Classically trained, Radtke is a member of Counterpoint, the Ariana Singers, and the Arioso Chamber Ensemble. Most recently she participated in the ensemble for the Middlebury Opera Company production of “Candide.” Her historically-based performance is co-sponsored by the Salisbury Historical Society and the Vermont Humanities Council.
Comments / 0