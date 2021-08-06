I Never Knew

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. About 4 months ago, while I was shopping at Fred's and wearing a mask, I noticed that my mouth was open. I closed it and then thought about it for a while, kind of shocked. Since then, I've caught myself quite a few times with my mouth just hanging open. I've done quite a bit a soul searching and I've come to a realization: I'm a mouth breather. I never, ever, in my wildest dreams would have considered myself one, but I have to accept the facts. Sure, it's my little secret and only happens in private (mask on), but it doesn't take away from the feeling I have of being a knuckle-dragging mouth breather. Now I'm going to have to vote for Trump if he runs again. Fucking great.