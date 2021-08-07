Cancel
Public Safety

New effort underway to connect crime victims with support and services

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recently launched a new effort designed to connect victims of a violent crime with support and services. By visiting hopeandhelpin.org, crime victims and survivors can find resources on a variety of topics, ranging from domestic violence and sexual assault to human trafficking, with more expected to be added over time, according to a news release from the institute.

