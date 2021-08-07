Moses’ brother, Aaron, addresses the press

On March 4, 1929, Herbert Hoover became America’s 31st president, and along with that presidency came the first White House press secretary, George Akerson. Although briefings from the nation’s capital originated with President Woodrow Wilson in 1913, the newly created position began a long line of journalists who continue on their mission to this day — a mission to bring balance between the public’s right to know and the need for those in the know to keep certain knowledge held in confidence for the good of the country.