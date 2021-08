Here's what stood out during Day 5 of the 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, the players still haven't put on pads yet. The first day in pads will be Tuesday. The 49ers practiced in the red zone for the first time this offseason, which means they installed some of their red zone offense. And it's clear a significant portion of it will feature rookie quarterback Trey Lance whether he's the starting quarterback or not. Head coach Kyle Shanahan called two runs for Lance in the red zone, and on the second one Lance scored a touchdown. Using Lance as a red-zone quarterback will be a good way to get him on the field if he's not the starting quarterback Week 1.