When CNN teamed up with Stanley Tucci to do an entire series about Italy and its incredible cuisine, I jumped at the chance to watch and – no pun intended – ate the series up. The Emmy-nominated series first premiered back in February and follows Tucci around different parts of Italy as he samples local dishes while also learning about the people behind the dishes in casual and creative ways. “Searching for Italy” was just recently renewed for a second season, and if you missed out on seeing the first season live, it will soon be streaming on HBOMax.