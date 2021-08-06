‘Dopesick’ Trailer: Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson Take on Big Pharma
Hulu has released a riveting first trailer for the limited series Dopesick based on Beth Macy’s bestselling book. Oscar nominee Michael Keaton (Birdman) stars as a doctor who questions a pharmaceutical rep’s claims about his company’s miracle drug, OxyContin, yet prescribes it to his patients anyway with deadly results. Rosario Dawson plays a DEA agent who fights to stop the use of the highly addictive opioid.www.showbizjunkies.com
