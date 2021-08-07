SAG-AFTRA President Blasts Disney for `Bullying’

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Disney CEO Bob Chapek is standing by the company's hybrid movie release model amid Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit. He said distribution of future Disney movies would continue to be made "on a film-by-film basis"According to Deadline, during an earnings call on Thursday, Chapek spoke about the dual releases of films in movie theatres and on Disney, telling Wall Street analysts, "We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls."Chapek, who did not mention Johansson or 'Black Widow' by name, said, "Certainly when we planned we didn't anticipate the resurgence of COVID."He added that he and former CEO Bob Iger, who now serves as chairman of the board at Disney, "determined" the dual release plan for several of this year's movies "was the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience."Chapek also reiterated that "distribution decisions are made on a film-by-film basis. We will continue to utilize all options going forward."Later, Chapek revealed Disney has "entered into hundreds of talent arrangements" that have "by and large gone very smoothly," according to The Hollywood Reporter.