Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SAG-AFTRA President Blasts Disney for `Bullying’

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said Friday that executives at The Walt Disney Co. should be “ashamed of themselves” for their reaction to actress Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the company for alleged breach of contract. Johansson sued Disney on July 29, alleging the entertainment giant breached their contract by releasing her...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Gabrielle Carteris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Sag Aftra#Blasts Disney#The Walt Disney Co#Sag Aftra#Disney Premier Access#Free Daily Newsletters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Scarlett Johansson Reportedly Offered A DC Role

July was a weird month when it came to Scarlett Johansson’s relationship with Marvel. It began with the actress dutifully promoting Black Widow for its theatrical/streaming simultaneous release, and then it ended with the star suing the studio for dropping the movie on Disney Plus. With Marvel responding in a scathing way to the lawsuit, it looks like the long-held partnership between the two parties is in tatters.
MoviesWDW News Today

Disney Cutting Ties With Scarlett Johansson, “Tower of Terror” Film Canceled

Following Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney over Black Widow‘s release on Disney+, Disney is cutting all ties with the actress and canceling projects involving her. According to Giant Freakin Robot, this includes the previously announced Tower of Terror film. Johansson was set to produce and star in the movie. This...
TV & Videosgizmostory.com

Where to Watch Black Widow on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max?

The 2021 American superhero film Black Widow was finally released in theatres after a long wait on July 9, 2021. Directed by Cate Shortland, the plot centers on Scarlett Johansson’s character Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow, and she is Marvel Studio’s first woman superhero. It follows the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and presents a vivid story that interweaves action, family, and sisterhood. Other main leads in the movie include Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz. If you are planning to watch this superhero movie, you can check the following streaming platforms.
MoviesInside the Magic

An Awful Marvel Film Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Although Dark Phoenix is not technically a film made by Disney’s Marvel Studios (rather, it was produced by 20th Century Fox and Marvel Entertainment), it is still a Marvel X-Men movie — and it will arrive on Disney’s streaming service very soon. There was so much potential for 20th Century...
MoviesCollider

Disney Confirms Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Will Not Premiere on Disney+; CEO Calls It an “Interesting Experiment”

Disney had its quarterly earnings call earlier today, and while many were convinced the studio would announce that the next Marvel Studios movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would be going the Disney+ route, Disney affirmed an exclusively theatrical release for the new film. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi will introduce a new superhero to the MCU played by Simu Liu, and the film is crucial to the building blocks of Marvel’s Phase 4 as it moves the cinematic universe forward following the conclusive nature of Avengers: Endgame.
CelebritiesEscapist Magazine

Why Scarlett Johansson Has the Upper Hand in Her Disney Lawsuit

Recently, Scarlett Johansson — who plays Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — sued Disney for breach of contract. Her claim is that Disney broke a promise to release Black Widow exclusively in theaters. This matters because, according to the complaint, “the bulk of Ms. Johansson’s compensation (is) tied to box-office receipts.” Her argument is that, by launching the film simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, Disney “pulled millions of fans away from the theaters and toward its Disney+ streaming service” and “dramatically decreased box office revenue for the Picture.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Wants To Settle Black Widow Lawsuit Out Of Court

While nobody really knows all of the ins and outs for certain except from the parties involved, one thing everyone can agree on is that Scarlett Johansson suing Disney hasn’t been a good look for the company. It was a bold and yet entirely justified move from the Marvel Cinematic Universe star, who felt that her potential earnings had been severely impacted by Black Widow premiering on Disney Plus Premier Access, without her contract being amended.
AccidentsNBC News

Disney Co.'s Covid excuse in Scarlett Johansson lawsuit is darkly comical and clearly flawed

Just because Scarlett Johansson is rich doesn’t make her the villain in her case against the Walt Disney Co. In fact, if the allegations in her lawsuit are correct, she’s absolutely right to push back in court. Yet Disney, ever adept at storytelling and images, has tried to paint her as selfish and money-grubbing for trying to hold them to the deal she believes they made with her.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Why Disney's 'Free Guy' Will Be on HBO Before It's On Disney Plus

When Disney announced during its quarterly earnings call in May that “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would be the studio’s first exclusive theatrical releases (with a shortened, 45-day window) during the COVID pandemic, CEO Bob Chapek said it was based on “recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.”
Movies/Film

Upcoming Scarlett Johansson Movies to Keep on Your Radar

All eyes are on Scarlett Johansson right now as she navigates a high-profile lawsuit against Disney over an alleged breach of contract regarding the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow. While we wait for the results of that legal battle, let’s look ahead and break down a few upcoming Scarlett Johansson movies that are on the way.
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Disney Boss Bob Chapek Dismisses Any Conflict With Bob Iger In ‘Black Widow’ Hybrid Release With Swipe At Scarlett Johansson’s Suit

UPDATED with additional details from Disney earnings call: The revenue for Black Widow wasn’t to be found in Disney’s last earnings report Thursday, but the fallout from Scarlett Johansson’s explosive lawsuit against the House of Mouse certainly was. Showing a surge in Disney+ subscribers from the same time last year, the Bob Chapek-led media giant exceeded expectations with its Q3 2021 report. However, as strong as the after-hours stock jump was, the public dust-up with one of its longest- serving and biggest stars was on the table early in the subsequent analysts call with CEO Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy. Stressing that Disney...
MoviesInside the Magic

CEO Says Disney Must Put “Stake in the Ground” With Movie Releases

During today’s Walt Disney Company Q3 earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek specifically addressed theatrical releases versus Disney+ Premier Access tier releases now that the COVID-19 Delta variant is rising in states around America and throughout the world. For movie fans who have been following the Black Widow debacle — Marvel...
Moviesstlouisnews.net

Disney CEO defends dual release of films

Washington [US], August 13 (ANI): Disney CEO Bob Chapek is standing by the company's hybrid movie release model amid Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit. He said distribution of future Disney movies would continue to be made "on a film-by-film basis"According to Deadline, during an earnings call on Thursday, Chapek spoke about the dual releases of films in movie theatres and on Disney, telling Wall Street analysts, "We value flexibility in being able to make last-minute calls."Chapek, who did not mention Johansson or 'Black Widow' by name, said, "Certainly when we planned we didn't anticipate the resurgence of COVID."He added that he and former CEO Bob Iger, who now serves as chairman of the board at Disney, "determined" the dual release plan for several of this year's movies "was the right strategy to enable us to reach the broadest possible audience."Chapek also reiterated that "distribution decisions are made on a film-by-film basis. We will continue to utilize all options going forward."Later, Chapek revealed Disney has "entered into hundreds of talent arrangements" that have "by and large gone very smoothly," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
BusinessObserver

What If… Kevin Feige Left Marvel Over the Reported Drama at Disney?

Hell hath no fury like a Hollywood executive scorned. Back in 2015, Marvel Studos head honcho Kevin Feige threatened to leave Marvel over increasing tensions between himself and former Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter. To smooth the situation over, then-CEO Bob Iger restructured the hierarchy so that Feige reported directly to him. Crisis averted. But Hollywood is a constantly swirling storm where the seas rarely stay calm for long.

Comments / 0

Community Policy