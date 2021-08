A new report about Call of Duty 2021 -- rumored to be dubbed Call of Duty: Vanguard -- has great news for Modern Warfare fans and those who prefer the gameplay of Modern Warfare and Warzone compared to Black Ops Cold War. Many don't know this, but while Modern Warfare and Warzone share the same engine, Black Ops Cold War runs on a completely different engine. As a result, it plays noticeably different. Naturally, some prefer how Black Ops Cold War feels, while others prefer how Modern Warfare and Warzone play. If you fall in the camp of the latter, you will be please to hear Call of Duty 2021 is supposedly running on the Warzone and Modern Warfare engine.