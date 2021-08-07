Cancel
Real Estate

11285 Senda Luna Llena

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 5/3 home with a large yard that sits on a Cul-De-Sac with open space trails and a park adjacent to the property. Spacious backyard with a sail shade installed that provides not only shade but privacy. Upgrades throughout the home includes granite countertops in spacious, open kitchen/island, oak wood flooring throughout entirety of home, 3 zone central A.C., smart irrigation system, solar panels as well as a Tesla power wall to guarantee highest energy efficiency and blackout protection. Home and spa are solar. Downstairs bedroom & bath. Beautiful master bathroom remodel with designer stone tiles, separate glass shower and soaking tub. Large walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry. Minutes to Torrey Hills Park as well as Ocean Air Elementary. Equipment: Dryer,Garage Door Opener, Washer Sewer: Sewer Connected Topography: LL Frontage: Open Space.

Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

13 Chic Industrial Hallway Designs With Creative Ideas

The hallways are an important part of any home, regardless of the type of home it is. It can be an enormous, three-story mansion or a compact urban loft but still, the hallways are there. It is hard to imagine a home without at least a single hall, so we thought it would be a good idea to explore a compilation of industrial hallway designs that can be the perfect way to connect the rooms in your industrial home.

