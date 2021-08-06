Schools seek reopening guidance, but state departments at odds over who must provide it
The New York State departments of health and education are squabbling over who should provide guidance for the reopening of schools in September. State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said in a statement Thursday that neither the office of the governor nor Department of Health will issue such guidance. Reopening policies will be left to the school districts, he said.www.thedailynewsonline.com
