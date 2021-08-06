James F. Smithgall

CALEDONIA — James Frank Smithgall, age 92, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2021, in his home at Hardwood Manor. He was born in Batavia, N.Y., the son of Frank and Gertrude Smithgall of Perry, N.Y. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille; and four brothers, Herman (Ellen), Glen (Lois), William (Diane), Robert; and his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Eleanor and Al Rosemark, and Kenneth Johnson. He is survived by his daughters, Suzanne (David) Burt of Caledonia, Doris (Stephen) Barbeau of Le Roy, Cindy (Jerry) Palmer of Le Roy; son, John (Barbara) Smithgall of Webster; and sisters-in-laws, Doris Frances Johnson of Avon, and Marie Smithgall of Perry. He is also survived by his grandsons, Nick (Amy) Kastner, Jason (Vicki) Warner, Jimmy (Brandy) Warner; and granddaughter, Jodi (Sean) Vandervoort; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.