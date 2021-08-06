Norman J. Bartz
Norman J. Bartz, 83, of Alexander, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. Norman was born on July 31, 1938 in Batavia. Norman is predeceased by parents, Anthony and Theresa Bartz, Richard and infant brother, Gary Paul. Survived by wife, Norma (Brown) Bartz; son, Gary of Bradenton, Fla.; daughters, Paula (Joseph) Dean of Macedon, Lisa Wall of Alexander, Jodi (Robert) Hollwedel of Bethany; grandchildren, Jacqueline (Raymond) Santiago, Samantha (John) Bauer, Rachael (Matthew) McShea, Mandy (Jeffrey) Sanford, Emily Dean, Kirk Hollwedel; great-grandchildren, Delaney and Teagan McShea. Norman is also survived by sisters, Eloise Brown, Patricia (Larry) MacConnell; brother, Gerald Bartz; sisters-in-law, Rose Bartz, Marcia (late Harold) Brown, Peggy (Joseph) Pfalzer; several nieces, nephews and cousins; along with furry friends, Miller and Heidi.www.thedailynewsonline.com
