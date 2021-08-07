Cancel
Real Estate

117 Lawson Rd

luxuryrealestate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerched on a hillside with spectacular views of the bay, the bridge, San Francisco, and breathtaking sunsets from almost every room in the house, 117 Lawson Road offers a cozy nest and unending vistas. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is all you need with its great use of space, and its indoor/outdoor living. Personality shines through with the many features: claw foot tub; ceramic tiles; recessed lighting. The dual pane windows and Anderson sliders bathe the rooms in beautiful natural light. This home is nestled into carefully curated gardens filled with natives and drought tolerant plantings, with a front deck right off the living room, a rear deck & patio just steps from the kitchen, convenient for dining el fresco, & an observation deck on top of the world. Perfect for entertaining. Pick your spot and enjoy the splendor. Updates include Combo Mini-split Heat Pump, toasty in the winter and cool in summer. New roof, compliant sewer lateral, new walkways, steps, retaining walls and decks.

