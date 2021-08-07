117 Lawson Rd

WOW!! That is the best way to describe this show stopping property. Sitting on just under 3/4 of an acre this updated home and massive shop have it all! From recently installed granite, flooring and paint throughout to the jaw dropping 30x60 insulated shop complete with a heated and cooled game room, half bath, a 25x15 patio AND a 25x35 awning what else could you need? Inside you will find the warm inviting color pallet instantly makes this house feel like your home, with a cozy wood burning fireplace and spacious living room with tons of natural light. A well laid out split master floor plan, even offers an office with built in shelving and beautiful trim work. As if all this wasn't enough, lets go back outside! The custom gated entrance into the shop is perfect for entertaining or running a small business as it offers its own drive separate from the home! All this paired with the fenced in yard and two patio areas, the bonus game room could make a perfect mother in law suite, guest space or leave it as it is, the possibilities are endless! This beautiful home has so much to offer in every square inch that I'm sure it won't last long, make an appointment today before its too late!!