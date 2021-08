The University of North Carolina just landed one of the top linebackers in the 2022 recruiting class. Mack Brown and his staff have to be thrilled following four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks’ commitment to UNC on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound playmaker is rated the No. 4 prospect from Illinois and the No. 15 player at his position for the 2022 class according to 247Sports.