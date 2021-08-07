ABC7 Salutes: TAPS Organization provides safe environment for military families coping with loss
CITY OF INDUSTRY (KABC) -- ABC7 Salutes a non-profit that honors loved ones who died while serving our nation: TAPS, which stands for Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. The organization provides a safe and nurturing environment for parents and children trying to cope with the sudden loss of a family member. It's a heartbreaking reality many military families face when learning to live without their loved one.abc7.com
