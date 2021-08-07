Police: 7 charged after vulnerable man dragged by ankles

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say five of the seven workers charged in a South Carolina assisted living home abuse case didn’t report the other two employees arrested had dragged a resident by his ankles from the dining hall to his room. Officials say all seven workers no longer are employed at the Pee Dee Regional Center in Florence after the May 3 incident. The State Law Enforcement Division told WBTW-TV that this week’s arrests came out of the same investigation at the Florence center that led to the arrest of a woman who investigators said shoved an adult’s head into a wall and hit the resident the day before the dragging incident.