Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Students can transfer schools to avoid COVID-19 'harassment' like mask mandates, Florida's board of education says

By Will McDuffie, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVkEi_0bKRiKxz00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — dThe Florida Board of Education passed a rule Friday allowing parents in the state to skirt mask mandates that districts may enforce for their children.

The rule, passed unanimously at an emergency meeting, lets parents transfer their kids to a private school or another district if they experience "COVID-19 harassment," including mask requirements.

According to the rule, these students would qualify for a Hope Scholarship, an existing program created to protect children who are bullied, assaulted, harassed or threatened in school.

The Florida Department of Health also announced a rule on Friday requiring school districts to allow parents to opt their children out of mask mandates.

Both rules were in response to an executive order issued last week by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which directed the state departments of education and health to enact measures to protect "parents' rights ... to make health care decisions for their minor children."

Multiple districts this week defied the governor's order by issuing mask mandates for their students, including northern Florida's Alachua County, where schools have experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases among staff, including two recent deaths.

Leonetta McNealy, the chair of the Alachua County School Board, who told ABC News Thursday that the executive order was "appalling and absurd," said Friday in a text message that the district will now allow parents to opt out of wearing masks by using the Hope Scholarship.

South Florida's Broward County Public Schools, the other district to require masks for students, had not released updated guidance by Friday evening. The district said Wednesday that it was "awaiting further guidance" before updating its policy.

The debate around mask requirements comes as the delta variant of the coronavirus wreaks havoc in Florida.

On Thursday, the Florida Hospital Association reported 12,500 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, marking a new pandemic high. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state is now reporting over 17,000 new cases per day. About 1 in 5 COVID cases diagnosed in the country are now in Florida, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid 19#Northern Florida#A Hope Scholarship#Abc News#The Hope Scholarship#Covid#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
California StatePosted by
WGAU

California requires vaccines, tests for teachers and staff

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California will become the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns about the highly contagious delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday. Newsom...
Public HealthPosted by
WGAU

CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WGAU

Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital

JEFFERSON, La. — (AP) — Before the latest surge of the coronavirus, Louisiana neurologist Robin Davis focused on her specialty: treating patients with epilepsy. These days, as virus patients flood her hospital in record numbers, she has taken on the additional duties of nurse, janitor and orderly. “I was giving...
Women's HealthPosted by
WGAU

Coronavirus: CDC recommends pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday recommended that pregnant people get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new evidence that shows no increased risk of miscarriage among people who have been vaccinated. “COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 12 years and older, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding,...
SciencePosted by
WGAU

Study: Extra COVID shot helps protect transplant patients

A third dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine substantially improved protection for organ transplant recipients whose weak immune systems don't always rev up enough with the standard two shots, Canadian researchers reported Wednesday. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was small but it’s the most rigorous type...

Comments / 0

Community Policy