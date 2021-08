MARINETTE—The Marinette School District Board of Education heard from parents and teachers regarding the school’s COVID-19 related policies. “We’ve been doing this little juggle around with the whole COVID thing, with (requiring) masks or not masks,” said Brian Ablen of Marinette. “The only question I’m going to ask, and I asked it last time too, and in a private meeting that we had here: Have any of the educators in the room done personal research online, looking at other than what’s being fed to you? Because there’s so much out there, even the media is telling the truth now, which is amazing. I was naive a year ago and I put my kids in a mask, and I feel guilty about it every day, especially when they’re coughing. A lot. We don’t know what the long-term effects are to their lungs, but they need twice as much oxygen as us.”