WINCHESTER — The defense and prosecution agreed Quadell Alik Grimes was motivated by fear when he fatally shot Kevin Michael Riley on Oct. 28. Attorney William “Ben” Mann VI told a Winchester Circuit Court jury in closing arguments Wednesday that his client feared for his life after he said Riley threatened to kill Grimes and appeared to be reaching for a gun. Mann said it didn’t matter that no gun was ever found on Riley. He cited Virginia self-defense laws that a person has a right to use deadly force if they have a reasonable belief that they are in “imminent danger” of death or serious bodily injury.