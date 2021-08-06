Supervisors approve requests for match funds
The first item on the Carroll County Board of Supervisors' meeting on Monday was to review and consider approval of an agreement for professional services with SEH (Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.) to do a spatial need, HAVC and facility review assessment of the courthouse. The board approved the agreement after it was reported that the county attorney had reviewed the agreement and found no legal issues with the agreement.
