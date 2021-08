No injuries were reported in a property-damage accident Friday in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department responded to the scene at North Locust and East Clark Streets at approximately 10:42 a.m. Alex Hernandez-Butterfield of Jefferson was northbound on Locust in a 2000 Saturn while Dolores Walker of Scranton was eastbound on Clark in a 2010 Buick. The drivers arrived at the uncontrolled intersection at the same time, but neither yielded and they collided. Damage to the Saturn was estimated at $2,500 and damage to the Buick at $5,000. Walker was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.