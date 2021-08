Seattle Seahawks news from training camp is rolling in and the major storylines continue to be discussed. The Seahawks and Jamal Adams are still negotiating on a new contract although the star safety is nursing an injury in camp. Adams isn’t the only member of the secondary generating buzz at Seahawks camp. Damarious Randall has been productive early in camp inserting his name into the CB2 conversation alongside Tre Flowers, Ahkello Witherspoon and Pierre Desir. Get more Seahawks videos by subscribing to Seattle Seahawks Today for free: https://www.youtube.com/SeahawksTV?su... Seahawks rumors have heated up around the potential new look of the Seahawks offense.