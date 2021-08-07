Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy Heavy smoke from California wildfires will begin to move into western Kansas and extreme southwest Nebraska early this afternoon and continue through this evening before dissipating after midnight. Expect the heaviest smoke impacts in sheltered valley locations where atmospheric mixing is more limited. If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.