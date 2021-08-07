Special Weather Statement issued for Dane, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Dane; Jefferson; Rock; Walworth; Waukesha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Walworth, Rock, southwestern Waukesha, southeastern Dane and southern Jefferson Counties through 945 PM CDT At 850 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Madison to near Whitewater. Movement was south at 15 mph. A few funnel clouds may occur with this line. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Eastern Madison, Janesville, Fitchburg, Whitewater, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Elkhorn, Oregon, Delavan, Jefferson, McFarland, Lake Geneva, Monona, Milton, Edgerton, Evansville, East Troy, Brodhead, Williams Bay and Deerfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH