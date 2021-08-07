Special Weather Statement issued for Haakon, Jackson, Mellette, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT/900 PM CDT/ for west central South Dakota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until midnight MDT/100 AM CDT/ for south central and southwestern South Dakota. Target Area: Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haakon, southeastern Ziebach, east central Meade, northwestern Mellette, northeastern Jackson and eastern Pennington Counties through 845 PM MDT/945 PM CDT/ At 750 PM MDT/850 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Creighton to near Grindstone Butte to 9 miles south of Philip. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Grindstone Butte around 755 PM MDT. Philip around 800 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Bridger, Milesville, Nowlin, Cherry Creek and Midland. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 145 and 174. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH