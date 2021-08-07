Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Lower Yampa River Basin; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Upper Yampa River Basin A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Routt, southeastern Moffat and northern Rio Blanco Counties through 815 PM MDT At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms 21 miles south of Hayden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Meeker, Hayden, Axial, Loyd and Hamilton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 40 in Colorado between mile markers 102 and 118. Colorado 13 between mile markers 29 and 78. Colorado 64 between mile markers 48 and 73. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
