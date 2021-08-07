Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garfield County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Elkhead and Park Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops; Lower Yampa River Basin; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Upper Yampa River Basin A strong line of thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Routt, southeastern Moffat and northern Rio Blanco Counties through 815 PM MDT At 750 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong line of thunderstorms 21 miles south of Hayden, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Meeker, Hayden, Axial, Loyd and Hamilton. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 40 in Colorado between mile markers 102 and 118. Colorado 13 between mile markers 29 and 78. Colorado 64 between mile markers 48 and 73. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moffat County, CO
City
Moffat, CO
County
Routt County, CO
City
Meeker, CO
City
Hamilton, CO
County
Garfield County, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Hayden, CO
City
Yampa, CO
County
Rio Blanco County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yampa River#Special Weather Statement#Central Yampa River Basin#18 53 00#Roan#Axial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country’s second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks the biggest...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks part of New York's eviction moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked part of an eviction moratorium put in place by New York state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The order was unsigned but appeared to break along familiar ideological lines over the dissent of the court’s three liberals. The ruling temporarily lifts part of New...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy