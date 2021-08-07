UPDATED: Pasadena Teen Sent to Shock Trauma in Critical Condition After Shooting

On August 6, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Upon arrival officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has serious critical injuries and the other is stable with non-life threatening injuries. Officers located and recovered several items of evidence from the scene. This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence. Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6155 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700. Addition information will be provided as it becomes available.