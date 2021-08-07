Cancel
Pasadena, MD

UPDATED: Pasadena Teen Sent to Shock Trauma in Critical Condition After Shooting

 6 days ago
UPDATE: From the Anne Arundel County Police Department:. On August 6, 2021 at approximately 9:02 p.m., Northern District officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Levy Court in Pasadena for a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a 16 year old male suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate the shooter. This incident appears to be targeted and not a random act of violence. Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135 or the anonymous tip line at 410-222-4700. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

