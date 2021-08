In one fell swoop, Florida just became the largest state in the country to legalize sports betting. Florida online sports betting, as well as the entire Florida gaming compact, was approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior late Friday after 45-days of deliberations. The 30-year gaming compact is estimated to bring $6 billion to the Sunshine State over the next 30 years and officially legalize Florida sports betting. It gives exclusive sports betting rights to the Seminole Tribe and is estimated to provide $2.5 billion to the state in the first 5 years alone, with annual payments of at least $500 million.