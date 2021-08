MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression Fred has slowed down offshore the north coast of Cuba. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Fred was 485 miles east-southeast of Key West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. A turn toward the northwest is expected Friday night or Saturday. On the forecast track, Fred is expected to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba Thursday night and Friday, and be near the Florida Keys and southern Florida on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts, mainly in squalls...