An Elizabethtown Spa Busted in Human Trafficking Ring
Kentucky State Police say on Wednesday, 07/28/2021, a multi-site law enforcement operation took place at three business locations across Kentucky. Law Enforcement agencies have received complaints and tips related to illegal human trafficking, illegal immigration, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license. Agencies involved included the Kentucky State Police, Lexington Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.quicksie983.com
Comments / 0