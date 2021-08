We're guessing Jordan Thompson wants the Team USA vs. ROC live stream to look nothing like their match with Turkey, save for the result. Tomorrow's Tokyo Olympics match, another round of pool play, comes just after the American side almost let a 2-0 advantage get bled away, as the game went 25-19, 25-20 before 17-25, 20-25, followed by a decisive 15-12 win for Team USA.