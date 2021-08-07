Remembering Michael Brooks

Though the Olympics is long over, it still has lessons to teach us. For instance, who won the most medals in Tokyo? The U.S.? China? The ROC (whatever the hell that is)? Naw. It was the country I’m calling Pan-Africa. Every time an announcer said Canada, Kenya, Italy, the Netherlands, U.S., Jamaica, Germany, Puerto Rico, etc., won a track and field medal, I look up and see some brother or sister crossing the finish line to make it happen. Why is this important? Most of us grew up with the idea that Blackfolk are the world’s superior athletes (the flipside of that assertion is the erroneous belief that Blackfolk are behind everybody else intellectually). But even up to the 1960s many believed athletes with Aryan (white) genes were superior.