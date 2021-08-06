At start of third season, Geoff Collins sees more focus, maturity

This year’s training camp is a big one for Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry as the former fifth-round draft pick out of Michigan isn’t a lock to make the 53-man roster later this summer on the heels of the team spending their second-round draft pick on tight end Pat Freiermuth. Gentry, who had his 2020 season cut short by a knee injury after playing just 20 offensive snaps in the team’s first 10 games, seems to be having a good start to his third training camp, according to what fellow Steelers tight end Eric Ebron said after Tuesday’s practice.