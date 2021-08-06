Cancel
College Sports

At start of third season, Geoff Collins sees more focus, maturity

By Ken Sugiura
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
When Georgia Tech players, coaches and staff assembled Thursday ahead of the start of preseason training camp, coach Geoff Collins noticed something different, he said. “There is a focus, there is a level of maturity that we’ve been trying to build, and it’s finally there,” Collins said Friday after the team’s first preseason practice. “The ability to focus in our meetings, just the way they’re carrying themselves – confident, not a lot of rah-rah, not a lot of silliness.”

