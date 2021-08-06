Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

Scott Hollifield: In a neighborhood wishin’ for demolition

By SCOTT HOLLIFIELD
McDowell News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a short video of the demolition, go to mcdowellnews.com and search Scott's name. Nothing brings a community together quite like demolition. For the better part of a week, friends and neighbors gathered at various times to watch an excavator – a large piece of equipment on tracks with a bucket at the end, manufactured by the fine folks at Caterpillar – tear down a house that was no longer fit for humans or anything else to occupy.

mcdowellnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, NC
Government
City
Marion, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
Person
John
Person
Jim Croce
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillar#Chihuahua#Gm#The Mcdowell News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Home & Gardenheraldcourier.com

Hollifield: Looking back at another failed project

Participating in three Zoom calls and attempting to change a flat tire in a gravel parking lot in 94-degree heat can knock the column-writing urge right out of a fellow. Enjoy this lightly edited piece from more than 20 years ago, which shows my home improvement skills haven’t, well, improved.
Haywood County, NCmy40.tv

COVID-19 cluster identified at Haywood County restaurant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at a Haywood County restaurant, according to the Haywood County Department of Health and Human Services. “We identified a cluster at Frankie’s,” Haywood County Public Health Director, Sarah Henderson said. “They currently have five cases that we’ve identified in-house.”. A...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Dog Is Dumped with Her 9 Tiny Puppies in a Church Parking Lot

In a tear-jerking story, a devastated dog and her vulnerable puppies were left on the streets to fend for themselves. Paw Angel Animal Rescue posted a saddening sight on their Facebook page. The picture showed a mother dog abandoned in the parking lot of North Side Baptist Church in Abilene along with her nine 2-week-old puppies.
MusicEllis County Press

FRONT-PORCH GOSPEL: Lost in Yellowstone (Chapter 4)

It may have been a premonition of things to come. Still day one – some distance past the steaming geysers at the foot of the Red Mountains, the four of us divided into two parties. Still, as with all the ‘dividing up’ that would take place in the coming days, it was for the best with the circumstances. At least one group needed to make it to the campsite before nightfall.
Burnsville, NCMcDowell News

2 Bedroom Home in Burnsville - $69,000

Looking for a Low-Cost vacation home in the high mountains of Western NC? Check out this charming home Located in the beautiful Pensacola Valley; Furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home with block foundation, concrete covered porch and a nice back side concrete patio; includes all contents, furniture, range, refrigerator, washer & dryer and more; flat-level land that extends across the road to middle of Cattail Creek- a popular fishing stream; easy access off paved state road; Has nice RV space with hookups; This very popular area offers lots of great outdoor activities - Fishing, Swimming, Hiking, Hunting, 4-wheeling and much more; With a little updating this would be a great vacation get away or rental;
Marion, NCMcDowell News

3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $185,500

Located on the West Marion / Sugar Hill area and conveniently located to I-40, the City of Marion; along with all amenities of restaurants, shopping, grocery stores and plenty more... This single family home features: 1,196 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a well equipped kitchen, on demand tankless hot water tank, family room and dining room, 2 fireplaces, some originally doors with the crystal door knobs. Outside of the home features: 0.84 approx acres of level land, mature landscaping, fig trees and blueberry bushes, 2 car carport and a spacious outside building with attached 1 car garage. Ask for the list of homes most recent updates and improvements!
Home & GardenMcDowell News

Edge a walkway with pavers

The variety of paving stones and bricks today make it possible to create a unique border along an ordinary walkway or driveway. The addition of new edging expands its width and creates a custom detail you can extend throughout your landscape. The project involves some serious yard work. First, cut out strips of sod and remove it, saving it for patching bare spots. Then dig a trench for sand and the border pavers and setting them in place. Keep them tight against the walkway for a neat, manicured look.
Spruce Pine, NCMcDowell News

2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $380,000

This great home is in the Apple Mountain Community!! Enjoy 2 levels of decking to take in the fresh air. Living room has a rock, wood burning fireplace for you to enjoy those cool nights. Single car garage in the basement along with a family room and laundry along with a laundry shoot from the main level. Loft area above the main level for extra guests to stay. Enjoy nature at its finest from the decks with your friends and family. With the trimming or topping of trees, the view opens up. Home has almost a 180* winter view! Come and be a part of this special community!
Black Mountain, NCMcDowell News

4 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $525,000

Just outside city limits on 4.6+ acres with creek running through. Walk in to this spacious house to hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. Separate family room and a bonus room that is light and airy that could be used for formal dining, office, or many other uses. Main floor has a large master bedroom with a grand master bath, also on main floor is 2nd bedroom with a private full bath. On lower level find additional 2 guest/bedrooms w/full bath and more space for that office, exercise space, playroom or hobby room. Main house has a two car garage with a workshop/storage room. 2nd structure features a nicely built guest apartment upstairs (possible income potential) overlooking the pastures and fantastic mountains. Lower main level you will find a 3 car garage and carport ideal for the auto collector/mechanic, or use for farm equipment as there is pasture/acreage for farming, having horses or other livestock. There is an existing barn that would require some repairs. There are also possibilities to build additional homes with a ROW from North Fork Road.
ReligionMcDowell News

Faith column: Don't judge a person by their cover-up

Have you ever had one of those déjà vu moments? The other week I was in the shopping mall to pick up some items for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage. She shops so much that I have to help her on occasion. On this occasion, I was walking down...
Marion, NCMcDowell News

WATCH NOW: NC Insurance Commissioner visits Marion

N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey visited Marion Thursday where he participated in a demonstration of a hot car during the summer months and presented checks to local volunteer fire departments. In conjunction with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and McDowell County Parks and Recreation, Causey, who also serves as Safe...
Billings, MTKULR8

Homeowner supports Lazy KT Motel demolition

BILLINGS - It's official, the walls of the Lazy KT Motel will come down at the start of next week. We spoke with a homeowner that lives near the property, who says the motel has been a crime hotspot for years, and he's glad to see it go. "A lot...
Onley, VAshoredailynews.com

Piglet Found in North Carolina

Yesterday we reported about Piglet, the dachund that was lost when a car was stolen from the parking lot at Wal Mart in Onley Monday. Yesterday, the car was found totaled in the woods near Greenville North Carolina. It was a total loss. Piglet was then spotted tied up outside of a store near Greenville. The owner of Piglet, Caroline Lewis of Accomac and her daughter Marcia jumped in the car and headed south. They expect to return with Piglet sometime today. Even though the car was totaled, the Lewis family is thankful that their pet will be home shortly. They thank everyone for their concern and prayers over the last day and a half.

Comments / 0

Community Policy