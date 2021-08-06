County Hiring Grant Management Analyst for American Recovery Plan Funds
Lewis County is looking to hire a grant management analyst as its budget department parses out the millions of dollars received from the American Rescue Plan. The successful applicant can expect to be compensated $5,268 to $7,086 per month, and is responsible for development, coordination, expenditure tracking, billing and submission of federal grant reporting as well as preparing executive summaries, budgets, budget narratives and project schedules.www.chronline.com
