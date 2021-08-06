Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, WA

County Hiring Grant Management Analyst for American Recovery Plan Funds

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis County is looking to hire a grant management analyst as its budget department parses out the millions of dollars received from the American Rescue Plan. The successful applicant can expect to be compensated $5,268 to $7,086 per month, and is responsible for development, coordination, expenditure tracking, billing and submission of federal grant reporting as well as preparing executive summaries, budgets, budget narratives and project schedules.

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Rescue Plan#Jobs Lewiscountywa Gov#Budget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy