Fi is one of the more divisive characters in the Zelda series. I love the character’s design, which references the Fairy Queen from The Wind Waker. Additionally, Fi’s look includes elements of the Master Sword and its distinct color palette. Despite her great design, some players’ connection to Fi is undermined by her role in gameplay. Fi is constantly popping up to give the player mundane or obvious information, which can get on the players’ nerves and slow down the pace of the game. This is disappointing because Fi’s story arc has an extremely moving ending.