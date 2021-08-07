Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jepchirchir gives Kenya back to back women's marathon Olympic titles

By Giuseppe CACACE, Charly TRIBALLEAU
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICFF3_0bKRaoxz00
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir gave her country back to back women's Olympic marathon titles leading home compatriot Brigid Kosgei /AFP

Peres Jepchirchir secured back-to-back women's Olympic marathon titles for Kenya on Saturday timing 2hr 27min 20sec.

The 27-year-old two-time half marathon world champion beat compatriot and world record holder Brigid Kosgei (2hr 27:36) whilst USA's Molly Seidel was third (2hr 27:46).

"It feels good. I'm so, so happy because we win as Kenya," said Jepchichir.

"I'm happy for my family. I'm happy for my country."

Jepchirchir succeeds disgraced fellow Kenyan Jemima Sumgong, who won in 2016 in Rio to become Kenya's first female marathon champion.

However, she tested positive for the endurance booster EPO in 2017, leading to an eight-year doping ban.

Organisers wary of the hot and humid conditions had announced on the eve of the race the start time had been brought forward an hour to 6am local time.

However, even with that, many runners failed to last the distance, including Kenya's world champion Ruth Chepngetich. Other runners crossed the finish line clearly in distress, including Mexico's Ursula Sanchez.

She staggered over the line and was attended to by a race official.

Two hours into the race the temperature had risen to 30.6°C (87 degrees Fahrenheit) with 63% humidity.

Jipchirchir agreed the conditions had been gruelling.

"It was so hot, it was not easy," she said.

"I'm just thankful I managed (to cope) with that weather."

Jepchirchir and Kosgei had moved up a gear with four kilometres remaining with just a quartet of runners in contention for the medals.

Seidel was the first to be dropped followed by Kenya-born Israeli Lonah Salpeter.

The Israeli had looked set to give her adopted country their first ever athletics Olympics medal.

However, her hopes of a bronze were brought to a brutal end as she pulled up and retired soon after being dropped leaving Seidel clear in third spot.

- 'Make some people angry' -

Up ahead Jepchirchir made her decisive move for gold with two kilometres remaining and Kosgei could find no reserves in her tank.

"I pushed on the pace (and when I opened the gap) it was like, 'wow, Iâm going to make it. Iâm going to win',â said Jepchirchir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dCAf_0bKRaoxz00
Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir (L) inflicted world record holder and compatriot Brigid Kosgei's (R) first defeat in five marathons when she won the Olympic title /AFP

It was the first defeat for Kosgei in five marathons -- she won Chicago (2018/19) and London (2019/20) -- but she had been struggling for a while in the hot conditions even resorting to stuffing an ice pack down the front of her running vest.

However, it was all smiles at the finish -- a mixture of joy and relief the endurance test was over -- as Kosgei embraced the new champion.

Seidel for her part said she had achieved her aim of stirring up a hornets nest.

"I try not to have too many expectations," said the 27-year-old.

"It is just to go out, stick your nose where it doesn't belong and try and make some people angry.

"My goal today was just to go in and for people to think, 'who the hell is this girl?'

"To get a medal for the US and to do it in the US uniform is huge." I

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Seidel
Person
Brigid Kosgei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Marathon#Olympics#Chicago Marathon#Kenyan#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
SportsCrested Butte News

Emma Coburn struggles in Olympics

“All of a sudden, my body stopped moving forward”. Expectations were high as Emma Coburn headed into the Olympic Games in Tokyo. She had established herself as one of the top 3,000-meter steeplers in the world racking up a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio as well as a gold and silver medal in the last two track and field world championships, events equal in caliber to the Olympic Games just without the massive pomp and circumstance.
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Auburn Caps Tokyo 2020 Olympics With Six Medals, Three Gold

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics wrapped up Sunday with the Closing Ceremony. Auburn, represented with a contingent of 15 athletes and three coaches, took home a total of six Olympic medals, including three gold medals. Now it’s on to Paris, the site of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games, but first here’s...
Sportspodiumrunner.com

What Makes Norway’s Ingebrigtsen Brothers Such Exceptional Runners?

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway won gold in the men’s 1500m final on Saturday in an Olympic record-smashing time of 3:28.32 to upset world champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya. Jakob comes from a family of astonishing talent; his older brothers Henrik (30) and Filip (28) are decorated distance and mid-distance runners themselves both having also competed at the Olympic Games (Henrik in London, Filip in Riop) in the 1500m. While Jakob is the only one to have won an Olympic gold medal, all three brothers have won European Championships at 1500 meters, and they have 5000-meter PRs of 13:15.38, 13:11.75, and 12:48.45 respectively.
SportsRunnersWorld

Sifan Hassan’s Unparalleled Attempt at an Olympic Triple

After she crossed the line in her sixth and final race, following 24,500 meters of track running across nine days, Sifan Hassan collapsed to the ground. It was Saturday night in Tokyo, and the 28-year-old Dutch athlete had just won her third medal of the Olympics, kicking to gold in the women’s 10,000 meters in 29:55.32.
Worldkdal610.com

Athletics-Kosgei and Kitata to defend London marathon titles

(Reuters) – Kenyan world record holder Brigid Kosgei and Ethiopian Shura Kitata will defend their titles at the London Marathon in October, organisers said on Thursday. Kosgei won silver in the women’s marathon event at the Tokyo Games last weekend. The 27-year-old is aiming for her third consecutive London Marathon victory.
WorldTelegraph

Team GB sprint relay silver medallist CJ Ujah fails Tokyo Olympics doping test

Great Britain’s 4x100m relay team face being stripped of their Olympic silver medals after CJ Ujah, the lead off man in the team dramatically beaten by Italy, was suspended for an alleged anti-doping breach. In a potentially devastating blow to Team GB’s reputation, Ujah is alleged by the Athletics Integrity...
Worldeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

Ben Maher and Scott Brash ride head to head at LGCT London

Ben Maher and Scott Brash ride head to head for LGCT London. Two of Great Britain’s most talented and celebrated riders, Ben Maher MBE and Scott Brash MBE, are set to go head to head this weekend as the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) London gets underway. Not only are...
Worldkfgo.com

Athletics-Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended after doping test

(Reuters) -Britain’s Olympic 4x100m relay silver medallist Chijindu Ujah has been provisionally suspended for allegedly breaching anti-doping rules at the Tokyo Games, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday. Three other track and field athletes who were suspended during the Games — Moroccan-born Bahraini 1,500m runner Sadik Mikhou, Georgian...
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

British athletics rocked by positive doping result at Olympics

British sprinter Chijindu “CJ” Ujah has been suspended for an anti-doping violation which could see Great Britain stripped of an Olympic silver medal. The 27-year-old was the lead-off runner in the British 4x100m relay team that won silver behind Italy in Tokyo. Ujah, the British champion over 100m, tested positive...
Cyclingcyclingweekly.com

Who are the British riders riding the Vuelta a España 2021?

The Vuelta a España is just around the corner with some of the biggest names in the sport all set to take to the start line. This includes seven British riders at five different teams, who will be setting off down the start ramp in Burgos for the opening prologue on Saturday, August 14.
SwimInfo

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos)

The Best Men’s Performances in Swimming from the Tokyo Olympics (Race Videos) Fourteen individual men’s races produced gold medalists at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, and each one of those champions had a story. It’s hard to compare so many different races when each of the winners are achieving the best results of their lives in the process, but a few of the races really moved the needle and inspired fans watching around the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy