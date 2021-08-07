City Now Accepting Applications for Community Grants
Submission due by Friday, August 13
MORRO BAY — The City is currently accepting applications for community grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and should be submitted to City Hall, c/o City Manager. Applications may be emailed to citymanager@morrobayca.gov, mailed, or hand-delivered to 595 Harbor Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442.
Please visit morro-bay.ca.us for a copy of the application and Council-approved Community Grants Policy that includes a requirement for annual reporting of grant funds as well as a sample City contract awardees will be required to sign. Please review all materials carefully when determining if you would like to apply for a City of Morro Bay Community Grant. Grants may be awarded for projects and/or programs that qualify under one of the following categories:
A total of $50,000 in grants are available, part of which is to help eligible non-profits who suffered impacts from COVID-19
- Community and Social Services: Funding for programs and services that address identified community needs or problems (as stated in the City’s General Plan, action plan, Council Goals, or other policies). These may include, but may not be limited to:
- Crisis Intervention and/or Centers
- Youth Services and Athletics
- Active Adult service agencies
- Health and Safety
- Youth-Serving Agencies
- Social service agencies and programs.
- Bilingual service agencies
- Low-income service agencies
- Homelessness
- Economic Development
- Cultural Arts, including but not limited to:
- Museum, including artistic, historical, or scientific display or education
- Performing Arts, including music and theater arts
- Fine and Visual Arts
- Project: Funding for one-time projects designed to address a significant community need or problem. City funding shall be limited to a specific timeframe, usually not more than one year.
If you have any questions, contact Scott Collins, City Manager, at scollins@morrobayca.gov or (805) 772-6206. The estimated award of grant funds is September 2021.
