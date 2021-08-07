City Now Accepting Applications for Community Grants

Submission due by Friday, August 13

MORRO BAY — The City is currently accepting applications for community grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and should be submitted to City Hall, c/o City Manager. Applications may be emailed to citymanager@morrobayca.gov, mailed, or hand-delivered to 595 Harbor Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442.

Please visit morro-bay.ca.us for a copy of the application and Council-approved Community Grants Policy that includes a requirement for annual reporting of grant funds as well as a sample City contract awardees will be required to sign. Please review all materials carefully when determining if you would like to apply for a City of Morro Bay Community Grant. Grants may be awarded for projects and/or programs that qualify under one of the following categories:

A total of $50,000 in grants are available, part of which is to help eligible non-profits who suffered impacts from COVID-19