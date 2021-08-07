Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morro Bay, CA

City Now Accepting Applications for Community Grants

By Morro Bay Life
Posted by 
Morro Bay Life News
Morro Bay Life News
 6 days ago

Submission due by Friday, August 13

MORRO BAY — The City is currently accepting applications for community grants. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and should be submitted to City Hall, c/o City Manager. Applications may be emailed to citymanager@morrobayca.gov, mailed, or hand-delivered to 595 Harbor Street, Morro Bay, CA 93442.

Please visit morro-bay.ca.us for a copy of the application and Council-approved Community Grants Policy that includes a requirement for annual reporting of grant funds as well as a sample City contract awardees will be required to sign. Please review all materials carefully when determining if you would like to apply for a City of Morro Bay Community Grant. Grants may be awarded for projects and/or programs that qualify under one of the following categories:

A total of $50,000 in grants are available, part of which is to help eligible non-profits who suffered impacts from COVID-19

  1. Community and Social Services: Funding for programs and services that address identified community needs or problems (as stated in the City’s General Plan, action plan, Council Goals, or other policies). These may include, but may not be limited to:
  2. Crisis Intervention and/or Centers
  3. Youth Services and Athletics
  4. Active Adult service agencies
  5. Health and Safety
  6. Youth-Serving Agencies
  7. Social service agencies and programs.
  8. Bilingual service agencies
  9. Low-income service agencies
  10. Homelessness
  11. Economic Development
    1. Cultural Arts, including but not limited to:
    2. Museum, including artistic, historical, or scientific display or education
    3. Performing Arts, including music and theater arts
    4. Fine and Visual Arts
      1. Project: Funding for one-time projects designed to address a significant community need or problem. City funding shall be limited to a specific timeframe, usually not more than one year.

      ——

      If you have any questions, contact Scott Collins, City Manager, at scollins@morrobayca.gov or (805) 772-6206. The estimated award of grant funds is September 2021.

Comments / 0

Morro Bay Life News

Morro Bay Life News

Morro Bay, CA
104
Followers
147
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily news about Morro Bay, and the city's only monthly publication mailed to every home and business — 6,500 copies direct mailed, and 2,000 dropped locally to hotels and visitor hotspots.

 https://morrobaylifenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morro Bay, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Arts#City Hall#Community Grants Policy#General Plan#Council Goals#Athletics Active Adult#Museum#Performing Arts#Fine And Visual Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Morro Bay Life News

Service to the Community

San Luis Obispo County enjoys beautiful topography, a pleasant climate, and a significant community service ethic. During the summer of 2021, civic groups, private businesses, non-profits, and government agencies have joined forces to best support our community as we exit the global pandemic. Sustainable practices that are interlinked as a mutually supporting process can create prosperity in society for generations. Civic responsibility moves beyond the legal duty of care requirements and can be considered an ethical or moral service. Two such agencies connected with my office that serve adults who in turn benefit our youth are the SLO Noor Foundation and SLO Career and Technical Education (CTE) Foundation. These agencies understand that helping those who provide for our youth is a variation of paying it forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy