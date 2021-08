Extreme weather events seem to have hit almost every corner of the globe this year. From Germany to Canada to the United States and now China, it is beginning to appear that wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves could become a more common occurrence. For Richard Liu, founder and CEO of China's largest retailer JD.com, this is a call to action in aiding his country whenever possible. Known for an extensive logistical network and a focus on information technologies such as artificial intelligence and drones, JD.com is in the unique position of being able to provide quick and effective aid to wherever it is needed in the country.