Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Safety in Montana bear country: How would you handle a bear swimming to your boat?

By John Sherer
Posted by 
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZNc4a_0bKRZ5Pm00

Most close encounters with a bear are usually pretty frightening and dangerous. But one Bozeman angler has a bear encounter story that just leaves him laughing.

“We headed out that morning doing a little bit of fishing,” explained Jason Veitch.

Jason and a friend were at the Yellowtail Dam, south of Hardin.

“This bear comes out of this cherry stand and headed straight down to the water’s edge, where we were,” explained Veitch.

Bears are common in that area, but what happened next caught Veitch off guard.

“He just kept coming.”

That’s right, the bear swam right out to Veitch’s boat.

“It was a hell of a lot more exciting than the fishing was, I can tell you that,” said Veitch.

This is far from the first unusual bear story of the summer. So what’s going on?

“Well, we are in an extreme drought year this year," explained Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Sgt. Matt Wemple. "And, whenever you have a year like that it affects so many things for wild animals, especially food sources and food and water.”

Veitch, who has a spa store near Four Corners, says he has an idea what brought the bear to his boat.

“Given the amount to traffic up there and boaters and it’s a very popular recreation area, that, you know, that bear had been fed and was sort of conditioned to boats and had a food reward,” he said.

While this certainly seems like a Yogi and Boo-Boo moment, Wemple says people could be putting themselves, and this bear itself, in danger.

“Do not feed bears for one thing," said Wemple. "We have had that happen this year and unfortunately a lot of times that results in the bear being euthanized because it creates a public safety issue.”

Wemple’s advice? Back away slowly when you see a bear, don’t run. And don’t forget to carry your bear spray.

“Bears can smell things that we just can’t," he said. "And there’s a very good chance that whatever you have on your ice chest, on your hands, in your hand, whatever, they probably can smell it and it’s probably drawing them to you.”

“You know, Montana’s amazing in that regard," said Veitch. "Around any given corner there’s an opportunity to experience something like that, but you certainly have to be bear aware and treat wildlife as wildlife.”

Wemple reminds everyone that there have already been two fatal bear attacks in Montana. He says hikers and bikers are reporting numerous bear encounters and mock charges by grizzly bears.

He says so far this summer, the FWP has euthanized nine bears.

Comments / 2

Q2 News

Q2 News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Pets & Animals
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Hardin, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grizzly Bears#Swimming#Bear Spray#Fwp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Missoula, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Butte boy hospitalized with Delta variant of COVID-19

Over the summer, Liam Myers had been experiencing some mild pain in his stomach. One day, he woke up severely sick and his health had taken a turn for the worse. He was sent to the Western Montana Clinic in Missoula where they found out he had the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Billings mother raises walls on her first home

A Billings single mother of three raised the walls on her first house Thursday with the help of Habitat for Humanity and volunteers from First Interstate Bank. “You can’t put this experience on anything else, you know what I mean? It’s pretty awesome, and to see 100 people show up for a wall raising is pretty cool,” said Kelsey Waller, the future homeowner.
CelebritiesPosted by
Q2 News

A Waiting Child: Vanessa

This month's "A Waiting Child" has some big ambitions, which include helping young people who have been in her situation. Whether it is a bump of the volleyball, the crack of the bat or the swish of the basketball, 13-year-old Vanessa stays active.
Reed Point, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Authorities still looking for man who went missing in Yellowstone River near Reed Point

Authorities are continuing the search for a man reported missing on the Yellowstone River between Reed Point and Greycliff Montana on Sunday afternoon. The man is in his early sixties. While on the bank of the Yellowstone River, the man entered the water in an attempt to catch a raft that had gone adrift, Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg said. He was then swept away and has not been seen since.
AnimalsPosted by
Q2 News

Caught on camera: Person sleeps through bear encounter

It was a close call for one person who decided to grab some rest at one of the wildlife underpass crossings on the Flathead Reservation. CSKT Wildlife Management Program shared photos on social media of a person taking a break from the heat under Highway 93 when a bear decided to wander by.
Billings, MTPosted by
Q2 News

Best chance for storms on Sunday

Rain showers scattered over the area Friday bring our best chance of rain for the weekend. But storms in especially southeast Montana and northern Wyoming could produce gusty and erratic winds through the evening.
AnimalsPosted by
Q2 News

Additional info released on Ovando fatal grizzly bear attack

Wildlife officials and the local community are working together to wrap up details of the July 6 fatal grizzly bear attack on a camper in Ovando . Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) say the information will be sent on to the Board of Review, a group of wildlife staff from federal and state agencies assembled to look at the details of all human-bear attacks and record them in a final report.

Comments / 2

Community Policy