UPDATE: LCSO says inmates still on the run, may have left the area

UPDATE: 8:00 P.M.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said the two missing men have not been found and they may have left the area.

Kevin Krebb, 33 and Kevin Kahler, 36 are still on the run. The TDCJ K-9 units, Freestone County Sheriff's Office and Madison County Sheriff's Office also responded to the search in Leon County, but the men avoided capture.

UPDATE: 2:30 P.M.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the escaped inmates that were in their custody.

Kevin Krebb, 33 and Kevin Kahler, 36, were last seen on County Raod 305 and the IH-45 feeder Road. Both men are white. Krebb is about 5'8" and weighs 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Kahler is 5'9" and weighs about 145 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1:15 P.M.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is searching for two jail trustees who walked off the job Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they are two men who were last seen in orange suits, but they may not be wearing them anymore.

They were last seen near the Leon County Expo area. At this time, there are not any other descriptions on the two men, but we have requested more information from the Sheriff's Office. We will report new information as it becomes available.

If you saw what happened or have any information, please call the Leon County Sheriff's Office at (903) 536-2749.

A trustee is considered an inmate who has shown a history of good behavior towards other inmates and correctional officers and they have a good jail record.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.