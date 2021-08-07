Mass vaccination clinic draws small number of shot-seeking people

Despite being open for 12 hours, a mass vaccination clinic at the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital in Corpus Christi did not draw the number of shot-seeking people as health leaders had hoped.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez says as of 4:15 p.m. Friday, only 80 doses had been administered.

The clinic opened at 7:30 a.m.

“I don’t know what the hesitancy is," Public Health Administrator Adrian Gutierrez said. "And I’m not going to speculate on that.”

Rodriguez says 41% of all Nueces County residents are fully vaccinated.

Mass clinics are designed to bump up those numbers, but today's fell short of expectations.

"We hoped for a better outcome and showing from the public," Gutierrez said.

Health leaders say there are several reasons why it's a good time to get vaccinated right now.

The emergence of the more contagious and deadly COVID-19 strain, the Delta variant, concerns them -- but that's not all.

"We wanted to afford the public one more opportunity for them to get their children vaccinated to try to protect them before they go back to school,” Gutierrez said.

13-year-old April Villela attended today's clinic with her mom and got her vaccine for one simple reason.

“So I wouldn’t get sick,” she said.

The Martin Middle School student goes back to school on Tuesday, so time was running out to get vaccinated before then.

“I was waiting on my doctor," Villela said. "They put me on the schedule so I could get the shot, but they haven’t called yet. So I just came over here and got it.”

Lots of other people aren't as willing to get the shot, but health leaders hope to get the chance to change their minds.

“If you have questions or concerns about getting vaccinated, please give us a call so that we can help you make your decision," Gutierrez said.

To get your vaccine questions answered, call the health department at 361-826-7200.