Hundreds Protest Vaccine Mandates at Michigan Capitol

By Blake Montgomery
 6 days ago
Hundreds of people gathered at the Michigan Capitol building Friday to protest coronavirus vaccine mandates. According to the Associated Press, demonstrators held signs with slogans like “Jab or job? Wrong!” and “let me call my shots.” Ron Armstrong, one of the rally’s organizers, said in a speech, “We’re here today to fight for individuals’ rights to choose—that’s all—in the employment area, in the student area, in the schools, in the universities . . . or wherever else it is mandated.” Several hospital systems and universities in the state require employees to be vaccinated. Republican members of the state legislature also spoke, including Reps. Daire Rendon, Matt Maddock, and Sue Allor, as well as Sen. Tom Barrett.

