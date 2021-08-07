Hungary adds new restrictions on sale of LGBT-themed books

The Vatican is no stranger to PR disasters and outright disgrace. But a new corruption trial brings the scandal, for the first time, out into the open... “He who enters the conclave as the Pope leaves it as a cardinal”, so the Vatican saying goes. Giovanni Angelo Becciu, a cardinal with access to the Holy See’s inner sanctum, who was even considered papabile – a popeable contender for the top job – must be turning those words over in his head now that his trial is underway for embezzlement, abuse of office, and inducing a witness to perjury. Cardinal Becciu has been stripped of his privileges – including his red biretta – but for now, he keeps his title. Where did it all go wrong?