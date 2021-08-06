Prisoner reallocation proposal looms for redistricting commissioners

Robert Johnson lives in Denver. He’s lived in Denver since 2001, and he plans to live in Denver for the foreseeable future. But on April 1, 2020, the date used by the U.S. Census Bureau to count where the entire U.S. population lives, Johnson wasn’t in Denver. He was at the Arrowhead Correctional Center, a state prison in Cañon City, about an hour’s drive southwest of Colorado Springs. He was there serving a three-year sentence for writing bad checks.