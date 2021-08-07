Cheektowaga police locate Virginia man reported missing

UPDATE: Cheektowaga police say Bryan Hunt has been located and has been in contact with his family. Cheektowaga police thank the community for their efforts in helping to locate him.

Original: Cheektowaga police need your help searching for a 51-year-old man who is reported missing.

Police say Bryan Hunt, from Virginia, reportedly abandoned his truck on Friday, August 6.

Hunt was last in contact with his family on August 1 when he told them he was having lunch at the food court at the Walden Galleria mall.

As of Monday, Cheektowaga police say Hunt was seen in the morning in the Broadway Bailey area and believe he is staying somewhere in that area.